Joe Biden Talks Masks, Coronavirus Pandemic And Rallies
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:39s - Published
KDKA's Ken Rice spoke one-on-one with Joe Biden in Lancaster.
0
Joe Biden Says He Would Require Mask-Wearing For Any Business That Wants To Reopen: Makes ‘A Gigantic Difference’

Former Vice President and current Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden told a local interviewer...
Mediaite - Published



colourbars

Colour Bars RT @K_JeanPierre: WEAR YOUR MASK. https://t.co/ItPiaXzR3V 55 seconds ago

Two2You

Two Thumbs Undecided RT @KDKA: SOUND OFF: Presidential candidate Joe Biden tells KDKA he would make wearing a face mask mandatory. Should masks be mandatory na… 35 minutes ago

SherryL57502801

Oh dear RT @edokeefe: “I would insist that anybody out in public wear masks,” @joebiden tells @cbsnews affiliate @kdka. Later says he’d use executi… 53 minutes ago


Reporter Update: Trump Campaign Responds To Biden's Face Mask Requirement

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the Trump campaign's response to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying if he were president he would require face masks.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:07Published
BET Awards 20th Anniversary to Be Celebrated With Remote Show

President of BET Networks, Scott Mills, talks about being the first network to host an award show amid the coronavirus pandemic and about celebrating the network's 40th anniversary.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:27Published
Biden Says He Would Mandate Mask Wearing If He’s Elected President

Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is looking to make mask wearing required throughout the country if he’s elected president. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published