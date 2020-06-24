Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea
Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea.The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.
Humble Guardiola hails Liverpool, vows to learn from mistakesManchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Frank Lampard congratulate Liverpool and manager Juergen Klopp on winning their first league title in 30 years
Pep could rest players before Newcastle 'final'Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he could rest players for Thursday's Premier League match against Chelsea because he has 'one eye' on Sunday's FA Cup sixth-round tie..
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgeryManchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms that striker Sergio Aguero will undergo knee surgery after limping off in City's 5-0 victory against Burnley on Monday.