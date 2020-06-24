Global  

Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea
Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea.The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.

