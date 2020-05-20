Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Antebellum' Trailer 2
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
'Antebellum' Trailer 2

'Antebellum' Trailer 2

Antebellum Trailer 2 - Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Antebellum trailer: New film offers horrifying spin on alternate reality genre

Janelle Monáe film could be the sleeper hit of the year
Independent - Published



Tweets about this

DaeTheTopik

🦂 RT @antebellumfilm: TAKƎ BACK YOUR LIFE. Watch the new trailer for #Antebellum — coming to theaters August 21, 2020. https://t.co/tXfTsPKKsm 26 minutes ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson Antebellum trailer: New film looks like the most original horror of the year https://t.co/IIXSw75IKd 41 minutes ago

paulngriffshow

The Paul and Griff Show | Podcast Antebellum trailer! Looks creepy! https://t.co/IK4PlXRAV5 #antebellum 1 hour ago

UndeadStephanie

Stephanie Shamblin RT @HorrorNews: Yesterday Lionsgate released the final trailer for their upcoming horror flick Antebellum.Directed by Gerard Bush and Chris… 3 hours ago

gohollywoodorg

Go Hollywood ‘Antebellum’ Trailer: Janelle Monáe Finds Herself Trapped in a Horrifying Reality #filmmaking https://t.co/8s7OAQdHqe 5 hours ago

WildCardCG

Wild Card Creative Group If they choose you, nothing can save you. 🕰️ Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's new feature makes these twisted real… https://t.co/1leuXcRf6r 9 hours ago

DarkMattersProj

Dark Matters ANTEBELLUM Final Trailer (2020) Ghost Horror https://t.co/KsorY1WA2n via @YouTube 10 hours ago

LoveFunLiam

Liam Mason RT @Mondomoog: “From the producers of Get Out and Us, the film stars #JanelleMonáe as a famous star who finds herself trapped in a horrifyi… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Antebellum [Video]

Antebellum

Antebellum Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published
Antebellum Movie (2020) – Janelle Monáe [Video]

Antebellum Movie (2020) – Janelle Monáe

Antebellum Movie Trailer (2020) – Plot synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published
Janelle Monáe In 'Antebellum' New Trailer [Video]

Janelle Monáe In 'Antebellum' New Trailer

Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone and more star in this new trailer for 'Antebellum'. Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:10Published