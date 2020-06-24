Justin Bieber suing sexual assault accusers

The Akwa Ibom Baker (Cakes By JawnTee) RT @PopBase: According to TMZ, Justin Bieber is suing the twitter users who accused him sexual assault, for defamation of character and ask… 16 seconds ago

ALESSIA🍂 JUSTIN BIEBER IS INNOCENT RT @StayBiebsTweet: the fact that they are hating on justin bieber for suing the troll accounts for falsely accusing him of sexual assault… 1 minute ago

ᴶᵃˢᵒᶰ ᴹᶜᶜᵃᶰᶰ RT @StayBiebsTweet: justin bieber: "proves himself innocent with evidence & eye witnesses, going to the court & suing the liars who falsely… 5 minutes ago

pillarsofjustice Why aren't American police investigating these alleged false accusations as crimes? https://t.co/grAweNA0yR 5 minutes ago

Kamdokht_MZ 💚 RT @RapUp: Justin Bieber is suing the women who accused him of sexual assault for defamation https://t.co/yTSXwW8hmi https://t.co/OrF5ZyAdEp 7 minutes ago

𝚏𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚐𝚊𝚢 RT @JBUpdateIndia: According to TMZ, Justin Bieber is suing the twitter users who accused him sexual assault, for defamation of character a… 12 minutes ago