Justin Bieber suing sexual assault accusers
Justin Bieber is suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault for defamation, in lawsuits totalling $20 million.
pillarsofjustice Why aren't American police investigating these alleged false accusations as crimes? https://t.co/grAweNA0yR 5 minutes ago
Read more: https://t.co/iyFCmTq6Hx 16 minutes ago
