Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber suing sexual assault accusers
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Justin Bieber suing sexual assault accusers

Justin Bieber suing sexual assault accusers

Justin Bieber is suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault for defamation, in lawsuits totalling $20 million.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers for $20 Million

Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers for $20 Million Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous Twitter users who...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared JrJust JaredFOXNews.comCBC.caJapan TodayTMZ.comLainey Gossip


Justin Bieber Sues the Two Women Who Accused Him of Assault

Justin Bieber is suing the two women who accused him of sexual assault and he is seeking $10 million...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip




Tweets about this

JawnTeee

The Akwa Ibom Baker (Cakes By JawnTee) RT @PopBase: According to TMZ, Justin Bieber is suing the twitter users who accused him sexual assault, for defamation of character and ask… 16 seconds ago

lifeintolouis

ALESSIA🍂 JUSTIN BIEBER IS INNOCENT RT @StayBiebsTweet: the fact that they are hating on justin bieber for suing the troll accounts for falsely accusing him of sexual assault… 1 minute ago

LeonorVerdade

ᴶᵃˢᵒᶰ ᴹᶜᶜᵃᶰᶰ RT @StayBiebsTweet: justin bieber: "proves himself innocent with evidence & eye witnesses, going to the court & suing the liars who falsely… 5 minutes ago

pillarsofjusti1

pillarsofjustice Why aren't American police investigating these alleged false accusations as crimes? https://t.co/grAweNA0yR 5 minutes ago

Kamdokht

Kamdokht_MZ 💚 RT @RapUp: Justin Bieber is suing the women who accused him of sexual assault for defamation https://t.co/yTSXwW8hmi https://t.co/OrF5ZyAdEp 7 minutes ago

kiweczka

𝚏𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚐𝚊𝚢 RT @JBUpdateIndia: According to TMZ, Justin Bieber is suing the twitter users who accused him sexual assault, for defamation of character a… 12 minutes ago

theyoungindy

TYI Justin Bieber is suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault. Read more: https://t.co/iyFCmTq6Hx 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Be Amazed as Oxford University Acapella Group Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Song Over Zoom! [Video]

Be Amazed as Oxford University Acapella Group Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Song Over Zoom!

Oxford University's a cappella group united from across the globe to give us this jaw-dropping rendition of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck with you. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published
Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin: finalmente pronti per un figlio [Video]

Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin: finalmente pronti per un figlio

Sembra proprio che Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin siano finalmente pronti a diventare genitori.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber 'talking more and more' about having kids [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber 'talking more and more' about having kids

Justin and Hailey Bieber are talking "more and more" about starting a family, as sources say they are getting serious about having children.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published