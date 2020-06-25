The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

|
The Chicks American country music band
The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years
The Chicks return after a decade with new albumBillboard executive editor Melinda Newman previews "Gaslighter," the first new album in 14 years from Grammy-winning country group The Chicks. (July..
The Chicks: ‘We were accepted because we made them a lot of money, but they didn’t like us’The women formerly known as the Dixie Chicks have survived the good old boys of country music, a legal battle with their record label, a feud with a president..
The Dixie Chicks Are Changing Their Name
Lady A American country music group
Lady A accuses Lady Antebellum of 'lying to the American public'
