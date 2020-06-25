The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum 's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known as simply 'The Chicks'.

The Dixie Chicks Are Changing Their Name The popular country group known as The Dixie Chicks has announced they are changing their name. According to CNN, the trio will now simply be known as "The Chicks". They will be dropping the word "dixie"; a reference to the pre-civil war south. The band announced the news on their website Thursday, with the caption "We want to meet this moment". The news follows Lady Antebellum's decision to alter their name to Lady A, citing the word's association to slavery.

The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years The all-female country group The Chicks dropped their highly anticipated new album, "Gaslighter" on Friday. The album is the first in nearly 14 years from the legendary country music group. The new project comes at a major moment for the group who publicly announced a name change recently. Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the group changed their name in the wake of the U.S.'s reckoning with racism.

