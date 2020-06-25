Global  
 

The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name
The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

The Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name

The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known as simply 'The Chicks'.

The Chicks The Chicks American country music band

The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years

The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years

The all-female country group The Chicks dropped their highly anticipated new album, "Gaslighter" on Friday. The album is the first in nearly 14 years from the legendary country music group. The new project comes at a major moment for the group who publicly announced a name change recently. Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the group changed their name in the wake of the U.S.'s reckoning with racism.

The Chicks return after a decade with new album

 Billboard executive editor Melinda Newman previews "Gaslighter," the first new album in 14 years from Grammy-winning country group The Chicks. (July..
The Chicks: ‘We were accepted because we made them a lot of money, but they didn’t like us’

 The women formerly known as the Dixie Chicks have survived the good old boys of country music, a legal battle with their record label, a feud with a president..
The Dixie Chicks Are Changing Their Name

The Dixie Chicks Are Changing Their Name

The popular country group known as The Dixie Chicks has announced they are changing their name. According to CNN, the trio will now simply be known as "The Chicks". They will be dropping the word "dixie"; a reference to the pre-civil war south. The band announced the news on their website Thursday, with the caption "We want to meet this moment". The news follows Lady Antebellum's decision to alter their name to Lady A, citing the word's association to slavery.

Lady A accuses Lady Antebellum of 'lying to the American public'

Lady A accuses Lady Antebellum of 'lying to the American public'

Lady Antebellum have been accused of "lying to the American public" by Lady A, who urged them to change their name to something else entirely.

The Dixie Chicks change their name to The Chicks and release "March March", an unmistakable call to action

The artists who used to go by The Dixie Chicks announced a name change yesterday and released a new...
Dixie Chicks drop 'dixie' from name, now known as The Chicks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie...
Dixie Hollins students petition for change to school name, mascot with 'racist ties'

Dixie Hollins students petition for change to school name, mascot with 'racist ties'

Students in Pinellas County are on a mission to change the name and mascot of a public school and sever ties to what they consider a racist history.

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

Here's Why The Pussycat Dolls Gave Blackpink a Sweet Shout-Out | Billboard News

Here's Why The Pussycat Dolls Gave Blackpink a Sweet Shout-Out | Billboard News

The song's placement on the chart ties the mark among all-female groups first set by The Pussycat Dolls' "Don't Cha" (featuring Busta Rhymes; 2005) and The Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice" (2007).

