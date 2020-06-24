Jada Pinkett Smith wants to 'amplify' Breonna Taylor's life
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to "amplify" Breonna Taylor's life and joined a rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for her.
Annapolis mural honors Breonna TaylorAnnapolis mural honors Breonna Taylor
Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor RallyThe fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.
Louisville Kentucky Police Officer Fired Following Shooting Death Of Breonna TaylorA Louisville, Kentucky police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired.
According to CNN, Det. Brett Hankison was terminated via a letter signed by the police..