Jada Pinkett Smith wants to 'amplify' Breonna Taylor's life
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to "amplify" Breonna Taylor's life and joined a rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for her.

