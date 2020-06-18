A local allergist talks about how the Sahara Dust Plume could affect our area this weekend.

A dust plume originated in the sahara desert and moved from africa, traveling five-thousand miles across the atlantic, caribbean and into the gulf of mexico.

The dust will have an impact across the southeast, but might create hazy skies and more vivid sunsets in our area.

Allergists say the dust could affect air quality as well.

Given everything that is going on in society today, with coronavirus and now the saharan dust plume it's really a double whammy.

I guess the other thing i would be helpful for patients would be to keep windows closed.

Both in their car and at home, because if the stuff gets into your home it's going to be very irritating."

Those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, dust allergies, and those who have recovered from covid-19, should