Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sahara Dust Plume
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Sahara Dust Plume

Sahara Dust Plume

A local allergist talks about how the Sahara Dust Plume could affect our area this weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mountain police.

A dust plume originated in the sahara desert and moved from africa, traveling five-thousand miles across the atlantic, caribbean and into the gulf of mexico.

The dust will have an impact across the southeast, but might create hazy skies and more vivid sunsets in our area.

Allergists say the dust could affect air quality as well.

Given everything that is going on in society today, with coronavirus and now the saharan dust plume it's really a double whammy.

I guess the other thing i would be helpful for patients would be to keep windows closed.

Both in their car and at home, because if the stuff gets into your home it's going to be very irritating."

Those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, dust allergies, and those who have recovered from covid-19, should



Related news from verified sources

Massive Sahara dust plume headed for southeastern U.S., could bring sensational sunsets

Saharan dust tends to cross the ocean during June and July - an average 182 million tons a year, NASA...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News


The Sahara dust storm has reached the US mainland. Here's what it looks like.

A huge plume of dust and sand, blown by the wind from the Sahara Desert, has finally reached the U.S....
USATODAY.com - Published

Extra Extra: Oh Great, Now It's Dust Plume Season

Extra Extra: Oh Great, Now It's Dust Plume Season A dust plume from the Sahara, no maskers, a coronavirus sitcom, and more signs of the apocalypse in...
Gothamist - Published



Tweets about this

b1e56df9ce6549f

MommaMarDee radical; healthcare as a Right{🍑2}🖤 RT @CBSEveningNews: A plume of dust from Africa's Sahara Desert traveled more than 7,000 miles before settling over much of the south Frida… 3 minutes ago

emerson7_m

🌏🙏🏽Emerson RT @KTLA: A vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say ha… 4 minutes ago

KaterinadeSena

Katerina de Sena RT @USATODAY: A huge plume of dust and sand, blown by the wind from the Sahara Desert, has finally reached the U.S. mainland. It's one of… 5 minutes ago

joshwillhall

Josh Hall Oh? Giant dust storm from the Sahara? Add it to the list. https://t.co/g6pOpeBa9g 5 minutes ago

Cheyom1

Ernie Crey Massive Sahara desert dust plume closing in on the United States https://t.co/VrgdV1hlj7 via @CBSNews 12 minutes ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News A plume of dust from Africa's Sahara Desert traveled more than 7,000 miles before settling over much of the south F… https://t.co/aObxUoYGyD 17 minutes ago

D4LifeLikeFab0

. RT @ABC7: "The Saharan dust will overtake entire states." The historic #SaharanDust plume will move into the US today https://t.co/VtqsbJgr… 26 minutes ago

joaomcrodrigues

Joao Rodrigues A huge dust plume from the Sahara Desert has crossed the Atlantic and is closing in on the US https://t.co/ZEoNVZmH8y 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Saharan dust plume could be dangerous for those with a respiratory illness [Video]

Saharan dust plume could be dangerous for those with a respiratory illness

If you have to get out, avoid exercising and wear an N-95 mask if you have one. Dr. Milstone says a cloth mask is better than nothing, but it isn't ideal.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:00Published
Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean [Video]

Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean

Puerto Rico's San Juan was shrouded by a thick dust plume originating from the Sahara desert. The massive cloud has travelled from North Africa and is set to sweep over Southern America. This..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:39Published
Saharan Dust Plume [Video]

Saharan Dust Plume

A giant dust plume from the Sahara desert is arriving in our area this week. It is creating advisories now in the Caribbean. See what it will mean hear by the end of the week.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished