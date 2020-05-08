Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Some North Mississippi law enforcement receive life-saving equipment thanks to a fundraising event.

Forty officers were measured for new body armor today.

That armor is provided through a benefit 5 k called "blessed are the peacemakers."

The event is organized by "wives of warriors" a support group for wives of officers.

Proceeds from the 5 k and a silent auction pay for the gear// "it's a business for us but it's more than that, it's a pet peeve for me, i think for our guys and ladies who are putting their lives on the line everyday, it's a safety situation, where they can have it on and feel good about it."

"we want to help them so that they can use money in other places, even if it is just one officer a year for a department it's one officer they don't have to worry about anymore and their family doesn't have to worry if they came home safe that night."

The "blessed are the peacemakers 5k" is set for september 26th at fairpark in tupelo.





