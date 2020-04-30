SJSD Graduation 2020 (6-27-20)

Welcome back!

They've been through so much this year, but today the class of 2020 in the st.

Joseph school district finally go the chance to gather in person to mark their accomplishiment.

We were at missouri western earlier this morning where central high school grads and their families sent their seniors off.

<<ron johnson reporting all three high schools in st.

Joseph got the do over they were looking for saturdaywe are so excited that we were able to have an in person graduation.more traditional graduations were held at three different locations across town.

The event's planning shrouded in uncertainty all the way up until the day of, thanks to recent storms and the coronavirus.it's been interesting, we planned things on the fly at some point i think none of us realized that this would go on for as long as it has.it's been quite the year for the graduates of the high schools, from virtual commencements, to drive thru degree ceremonies.

While they've had to miss out on so much, and face the reality of the world right now, they say they're ready to take it on.

This is all a really big surprise, but you know like we're here to adapt we're here to overcome and that's the big thing.

We're here, we're doing it and that's what matters.

Everything that's happened in the past couple months you know coronavirus, the protests really the social and political change that's going to change this year is going to be monumentalas these graduates prepare for their next step in life, staff and faculty want to make sure their accomplishments here are remembered.congratulations to the class of 2020, it may have been different but i hope they feel celebrated.>> this morning's last minute change of plans due to the overnight storm made it difficult for us to get to the other ceremonies today, lafayette had their ceremony at krug park while benton had theirs at sparks field.

We want to congradulate all the graduating seniors