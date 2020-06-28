Pet dog scared of door without any glass

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Amusing footage shows an adorable dog refusing to pass through the kitchen entrance because it thought the doors had a pane of glass.

Chen Yuehan recorded her boyfriend Hsiao urging his seven-year-old dog Ginpee to enter but the pooch refuses.

He repeatedly stretched out his paws to try and touch the imaginary glass, which had been removed while new doors were being fitted and confused the dog because he was used to the old ones.

In the end, the couple managed to usher the Ginpee through the door by opening it.

The funny interaction happened inside their family home in Taipei, Taiwan on June 14.

