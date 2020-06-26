Global  

Queer Liberation March hits New York streets with the message to 'defund the NYPD'
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:08s - Published
Over 20,000 people joined the Queer Liberation March today (June 28) to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Chanting and dancing their way up 6th Avenue, the crowd, emblazoned in rainbow colours, endured the 90 degrees (32 C) heat and partied their way across Manhattan.

"People like us are getting killed, that's the importance of today's event," one marcher said.

"I came out here to support my people because I'm gay and I love it," said Bebe, another marcher who broke away from the crowd at 8th street with a group of friends.

A DJ in a parade float blasted music and handed out masks to the crowd.

Huge puppets marched up the avenue including a sparkling and colourful statue of Marsha P.

Johnson, the gay liberation activist, and pioneer of the trans movement, and one of several people known to be a major part of the pushback against police at the Stonewall Riot in 1969.

0
