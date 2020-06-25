Jim Robottom RT @rose_h_s: PM accepts that there should be an inquiry into COVID-19 deaths but thinks now isn’t the time.
Wouldn’t it be better to learn… 35 seconds ago
Roger Knisely Coronavirus Live Updates: Global Deaths Pass 500,000 https://t.co/t7VzWQVKRK 7 minutes ago
Carmem Manes RT @AJEnglish: COVID-19 latest updates 👉https://t.co/ZJxmidMlt9
🌎Global cases exceed 10 million
🌎More than 500,000 dead worldwide from #c… 10 minutes ago
Rose Harvey Sullivan PM accepts that there should be an inquiry into COVID-19 deaths but thinks now isn’t the time.
Wouldn’t it be bette… https://t.co/uaFY6gm8Rd 11 minutes ago
Lorraine Global coronavirus deaths pass 500,000 14 minutes ago
Zbigniew Rataj Via @euronews: Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge
https://t.co/WbGFBn5sN2 18 minutes ago
Jas Taylor Coronavirus: Global “COVID-19 deaths pass half a million as North and South America struggle to overcome first wave… https://t.co/qj4OgSoVc4 24 minutes ago
This is Sooz#nhslove❤ RT @DrTonyKainth: Over 500,000 dead from #Covid19 globally and still no sign of it abating. This isn’t even close to being over. @guardian… 27 minutes ago
Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The VirusUS President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out.
But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs..
Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN caseWith one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total..
Visa To Help Small Businesses Make It Through The PandemicVisa is taking action to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-three percent of small business owners said they only have enough money to last six months...