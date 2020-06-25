Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge
Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Global deaths near half a million while new clusters multiply in Europe

1
euronews - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian ExpressWorldNewsDeutsche Welle


Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000 The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressDeutsche Welle




Tweets about this

jimrobottom

Jim Robottom RT @rose_h_s: PM accepts that there should be an inquiry into COVID-19 deaths but thinks now isn’t the time. Wouldn’t it be better to learn… 35 seconds ago

RogerKnisely

Roger Knisely Coronavirus Live Updates: Global Deaths Pass 500,000 https://t.co/t7VzWQVKRK 7 minutes ago

caoliman

Carmem Manes RT @AJEnglish: COVID-19 latest updates 👉https://t.co/ZJxmidMlt9 🌎Global cases exceed 10 million 🌎More than 500,000 dead worldwide from #c… 10 minutes ago

rose_h_s

Rose Harvey Sullivan PM accepts that there should be an inquiry into COVID-19 deaths but thinks now isn’t the time. Wouldn’t it be bette… https://t.co/uaFY6gm8Rd 11 minutes ago

Lorrain60114727

Lorraine Global coronavirus deaths pass 500,000 14 minutes ago

ZbigniewRataj

Zbigniew Rataj Via @euronews: Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge https://t.co/WbGFBn5sN2 18 minutes ago

JasTaylor15

Jas Taylor Coronavirus: Global “COVID-19 deaths pass half a million as North and South America struggle to overcome first wave… https://t.co/qj4OgSoVc4 24 minutes ago

OxladeSusan

This is Sooz#nhslove❤ RT @DrTonyKainth: Over 500,000 dead from #Covid19 globally and still no sign of it abating. This isn’t even close to being over. @guardian… 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus [Video]

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out. But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case [Video]

Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case

With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:15Published
Visa To Help Small Businesses Make It Through The Pandemic [Video]

Visa To Help Small Businesses Make It Through The Pandemic

Visa is taking action to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-three percent of small business owners said they only have enough money to last six months...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published