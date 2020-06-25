Coronavirus: Global deaths pass half a million as more clusters emerge

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out. But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 11 hours ago

Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case



With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:15 Published 16 hours ago