We've been able to contain COVID-19 situation in Indore: MP Health Minister

While speaking to media in the national capital on June 29, the Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra spoke on current situation of COVID-19 in the state.

He said, "There are over 2500 active cases in the state now but we have 25,000 beds.

There was an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Indore, Mumbai and Delhi at the same time, but if we compare now, we have been able to contain the situation in Indore."