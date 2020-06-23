|
|
|
|
Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.
|
|
|
|
|
|