Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+

Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+

Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Beyonce Teases ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Inspired by ‘The Lion King’: Watch

Beyonce has announced her new visual album, "Black Is King," premiering this summer on Disney Plus.
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


'Black is King' Directed & Written by Beyonce Will Be Released on Disney Plus!

Beyonce is releasing a new movie on Disney+! It has been announced that the 38-year-old entertainer...
Just Jared - Published

Beyoncé to release new visual album 'Black Is King' on Disney+

In a surprise, Disney Plus announced a new visual album from Beyoncé — “Black Is King,”...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King' [Video]

Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King', which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Beyonce and H.E.R.'s protest tracks among Spotify's 2020 'Songs of Summer' [Video]

Beyonce and H.E.R.'s protest tracks among Spotify's 2020 'Songs of Summer'

New tracks from Beyonce and H.E.R. reflecting the global Black Lives Matter protests have been selected by Spotify chiefs among those likely to dominate users' summer playlists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Becky G, Nicky Jam, Piso 21 and El Alfa Join Black Eyed Peas to Talk New Album 'Translation' | Billboard News [Video]

Becky G, Nicky Jam, Piso 21 and El Alfa Join Black Eyed Peas to Talk New Album 'Translation' | Billboard News

Black Eyed Peas were joined by Becky G, Nicky Jam, Piso 21 and El Alfa to unveil secrets about their new album 'Translation.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 09:47Published