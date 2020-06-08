Global  

Sports Final: Patriots Sign Cam Newton
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 06:19s - Published
Sports Final: Patriots Sign Cam Newton

Sports Final: Patriots Sign Cam Newton

Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss New England's addition of quarterback Cam Newton, and what that means for the team's QB battle in training camp.

