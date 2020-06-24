Global  
 

This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s
This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station

This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station

This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station June 29, 1995 The US space shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian space station Mir.

The event was hailed as "a new era of friendship and cooperation" between the former Cold War enemies.

Together, the two crafts created the largest man- made, earth- orbiting satellite.

The crews of each country clasped hands to commemorate the historic moment and exchanged gifts.

Atlantis remained docked for five days.

After the success of this first contact, 11 more Mir and NASA shuttle missions followed.

