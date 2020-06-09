Monday 2nd Top story

In offsetting their costs and keeping their supplies stocked.

>> jon: people fighting for reform as protesters marching in downtown charleston once again on sunday.

Does ends showing up for the million man march.

Efforts like that played across the country after being in 1995.

Led group from battery to marion square joining force with another protest scheduled at the same time.

>> come together and we need to lead.

It is time for a new group of leadership, new generation of leadership.

Tomorrow is too late.

>> if we don't come together change will never come.

Yes, there's police brutality, yes, there's racism but we have to unite but that's the whole mission.

Nothing to postpone and unite for one.

>> jon: