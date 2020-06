Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine.

Now, Dr. Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective.

Fauci cautioned however that this incomplete protection won't be enough to quell the outbreak completely.

According to CNN, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.

The U.S.