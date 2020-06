The Future of Sports Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:19s - Published 3 minutes ago The Future of Sports Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Sports are making a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic forces leagues and schools to adapt to new safety measures -- including playing without fans in the seats. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Seattle Times Sports After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronaviru… https://t.co/29BbOODGJv 2 days ago The Other Circle It's not lay-off season everywhere. The pandemic has led to growth and expansion for some, and online grocers, ed-t… https://t.co/Bi79GkzLms 2 days ago Seattle Times Sports After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronaviru… https://t.co/ZbjD0oJUk1 4 days ago FNF Coaches This is an interesting one. Do you think coaches will be more forthcoming about injuries/illnesses in the future?… https://t.co/OagIZWzZ8Z 4 days ago TracyMar RT @SeaTimesSports: After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronavirus sh… 5 days ago Seattle Times Sports After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronaviru… https://t.co/0NL50fjnsw 5 days ago Seattle Times Sports After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronaviru… https://t.co/S0JQO5FrFo 5 days ago Seattle Times Sports After buying a minor-league baseball team, this Seattle couple is tackling its uncertain future amid the coronaviru… https://t.co/NnIJhL9qhA 5 days ago