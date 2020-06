TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know

Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China.

Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

India is one of the largest markets for TikTok with more than 120 million subscribers.

