59 Chinese Apps Banned: India’s digital strike a first step to tame China?
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 34:11s
Weeks after the Galwan faceoff between India and China, the Modi government has now conducted a digital strike on Beijing.

59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok & Shareit have been banned by the Indian government citing security issues.

So how effective will the decision be and what more can India do to tame the dragon?

Cyber Security expert Pavan Duggal, Defence expert Major General (Retired) SB Asthana and Professor of Chinese Studies at JNU Srikanth Kondapalli join Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad to discuss the issue.

