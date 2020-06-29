Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:06s - Published
India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps.

The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi COmmunity, Club Factory, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender, Meitu, CamScanner, and Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile and others.

The order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated that the 59 apps that have been banned by the Government of India "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

#IndiaBansChineseApps, #IndiaStrikesChina, #India'sDigitalStrike

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20 [Video]

3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Giuseppe Scionti, the CEO and Founder of Novameat, a company working on 3D-printed plant-based steaks; Ronan Glon discusses the Czinger..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Watch: Human rights activists stage ‘anti-China’ protest in Tokyo [Video]

Watch: Human rights activists stage ‘anti-China’ protest in Tokyo

Human rights activists staged ‘anti-China’ protest in Japan’s Tokyo. The protest was held at the Hachiko statue near Shibuya station. Protesters were seen holding ‘anti-China’ placards...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published
Bihar Cancels Tender To Oust Chinese [Video]

Bihar Cancels Tender To Oust Chinese

Bihar Cancels Tender To Oust Chinese

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published