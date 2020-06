Ladakh Faceoff: Can Modi government upset China’s border ambitions?

Weeks after the Galwan valley faceoff, India has launched a digital strike by banning 59 Chinese apps.

This action comes even as talks are underway to ease tensions at the border with China.

So what next will the India government do to tame the dragon?

Lt Gen (Retd) SL Narasinhan, member of the National Security Advisory Board and Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Air Power Studies, joins Hindustan Times' senior editor to discuss Modi government's China policy.