Watch: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Vs Rahul Gandhi on China-India faceoff

The standoff between India and China at the border in Ladakh may be cooling off but the political war over the issue has escalated.

After Rahul Gandhi asked the government to tell the country if China had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has hit back.

The BJP MP from Ladakh replied in the affirmative to Rahul Gandhi’s question but added that the incidents had happened when the Congress was in power.

