Indian, Chinese troops disengage at standoff points in eastern Ladakh

China is withdrawing soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh and thinning out troops in the Pangong Tso sector where it was locked in a standoff with Indian military for a month.
Top government officials said the process of the Chinese side withdrawing troops had started yesterday.
“We have also reciprocated and moved back our troops,” a top government official said on Tuesday evening.
The standoff started after a May 5 clash after Chinese soldiers clashed in eastern Ladakh near Pangong Lake.
This was the first major flare-up along the LAC since the 73-day standoff at Doklam in 2017.