Cam Newton Goes To New England Patriots

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed to the New England Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

Katlego 😊 Cam Newton way too Black for the New England Patriots 🤣🤣🤣 but let’s see how this goes 16 hours ago

