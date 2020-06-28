Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:44s - Published
All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket

All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket

Fourth of July revelers have been advised to stay away from Los Angeles County beaches as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

LA County closes beaches for July 4 weekend, citing coronavirus

"The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaite


Surge In COVID Cases Forces Miami-Dade To Order Closure Of Beaches For July 4th Weekend

Due to the surge in new coronavirus cases, Miami-Dade County is ordering the shutdown of beaches for...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com


Coronavirus updates: Los Angeles, Florida counties to close beaches for July 4th weekend; WHO warns 'worst is yet to come'; 126K US deaths

Los Angeles and several Florida counties will close its beaches for Fourth of July weekend. The WHO...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

versacepin

໐ຊ RT @latimes: Breaking: L.A. County beaches will close for the Fourth of July weekend due to alarming spike in coronavirus cases https://t.c… 14 seconds ago

Buynak

Buynak RT @bj_terhune: “We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.” @CShalby @jaclyncosgrove @r_valejandra https://t.co/luem… 26 seconds ago

Ark_of_Info_2

Ark of Info 2 RT @LegendaryEnergy: These people are unbelievable. What’s the science on sunlight again? https://t.co/5XjVHlEhRm 49 seconds ago

chrisharper99

Chris H RT @LilRichie420: This is how you know the #FakeNews is alive and well! No one in the MSM is attributing this Covid19 spike in LA County ca… 55 seconds ago

rickfriel

Rick Friel I hope we can follow LA this year and ban fireworks shows and close all the beaches for 4th of July! https://t.co/NzbMeV3DX6 2 minutes ago

SavvyJacqueline

Jacqueline Thomas △ RT @TBMento: LA County closing beaches over 4th of July weekend https://t.co/vLVmcCc4so 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Beaches, Piers, Bike Paths Closed For Fourth Of July Weekend [Video]

LA County Beaches, Piers, Bike Paths Closed For Fourth Of July Weekend

All beaches, piers, bike paths and beach access points in Los Angeles County have been ordered closed Monday for the Fourth of July weekend, officials said Monday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Last Call Again For Sacramento Bars [Video]

Last Call Again For Sacramento Bars

Bars are being ordered to close again ahead of the Fourth of July weekend in Sacramento County as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:22Published
Health Officials Issue Dire Warnings As LA County Surpasses 100K Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Health Officials Issue Dire Warnings As LA County Surpasses 100K Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County officials said Monday that, without a dramatic reversal in public behavior to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, deaths would continue to increase and a shortage of..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published