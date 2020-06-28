|
All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Fourth of July revelers have been advised to stay away from Los Angeles County beaches as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
