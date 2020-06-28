All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:44s - Published 7 minutes ago All L.A. County beaches will close for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket Fourth of July revelers have been advised to stay away from Los Angeles County beaches as coronavirus cases skyrocketed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this ໐ຊ RT @latimes: Breaking: L.A. County beaches will close for the Fourth of July weekend due to alarming spike in coronavirus cases https://t.c… 14 seconds ago Buynak RT @bj_terhune: “We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.” @CShalby @jaclyncosgrove @r_valejandra https://t.co/luem… 26 seconds ago Ark of Info 2 RT @LegendaryEnergy: These people are unbelievable. What’s the science on sunlight again? https://t.co/5XjVHlEhRm 49 seconds ago Chris H RT @LilRichie420: This is how you know the #FakeNews is alive and well! No one in the MSM is attributing this Covid19 spike in LA County ca… 55 seconds ago Rick Friel I hope we can follow LA this year and ban fireworks shows and close all the beaches for 4th of July! https://t.co/NzbMeV3DX6 2 minutes ago Jacqueline Thomas △ RT @TBMento: LA County closing beaches over 4th of July weekend https://t.co/vLVmcCc4so 2 minutes ago