Over 70 test COVID positive after attending wedding in Bihar's Paliganj, groom dies

More than 70 people have found corona positive after they attended a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Paliganj.

The groom was a software engineer in Delhi and he died two days after his marriage.

Speaking on the matter, a doctor said, "On 24, 25, 26 we have taken samples in which 79 people came positive.

Most of the people are affected because of wedding."