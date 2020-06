Get Outdoors: Leave no trace on 4th of July weekend

AND EXPERIENCE SOME OF THATGREAT WEATHER SPECIALLY WE'RETALKING ABOUT TEMPERATURES.FROM HIGH 80'S HIGH 90'S.THE TENTS OUTSIDE SO IFYOU'RE HEADING OUTDOORS FORTHE HOLIDAY WEEKEND MAKE SURETHAT USE THE BEST PRACTICES WEALSO HAVE TO BE KIND TONATURE.

DAN AND KELLY FROMCAMP CALIFORNIA IS JOINING USLIVE FROM AUBURN GOOD MORNING.TELL US ABOUT THIS LEAVENOTE.

ROYCE WHAT'S THIS ABOUT.SO LEAVE NO TRACE OR 7 BASICPRINCIPLES THAT EVERYONESHOULD TAKE INTO CONSIDERATIONWHEN HEADING OUT TO THEOUTDOORS AND IT'S REALLY ABOUTMINIMIZING OUR IMPACT ANDPROTECTING OUR OPEN SPACE.

SOTHE FIRST THINGS YOU DO ISPROBABLY PLAN AHEAD ANDPREPARE.

ABSOLUTELY AND ONE OFTHE THINGS PEOPLE DON'TCONSIDER ALL THE TIME IS WHATWHAT IS THE WEATHER GOING TOBE LIKE SO OUT OF THIS ONE'SFOR YOU RIGHT WHEN IT'S A 100BY HERE IN THE VALLEY OFTENTIMES THERE ARE THUNDERSTORMSUP IN THE HIGH SIERRA SO YOUGET UP THERE AND YOU'RE NOTPREPARED FOR A THUNDERSTORMBECAUSE YOU KNOW YOU'REWEARING SHORTS AND FLIP-FLOPSYOU WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU TAKETHAT INTO CONSIDERATION, IT'SALSO IMPORTANT TO REMEMBERWHERE YOU'RE SETTING UP GROUNDRIGHT.

ABSOLUTELY MAKE SUREYOU'RE ON DURABLE SPACE IS THELAST THING YOU WANT IS TO GOON TRAMPLE A MEADOW BECAUSE ITLOOKS LIKE A REALLY COOL PLACETO PUT YOUR TENT YOU WANT TOMAKE SURE YOU'RE PUTTING IT ONTHE DIRT US ALL ITS SERVICESOMETHING THAT'S REALLY FINEOR YOU'RE NOT AND ALSO HIGH ONTHOSE TRAILS RATHER THANTAKING OFF AND GOING OFF ORLESS WELL IF A LOT ON THEENVIRONMENT IF A LOT OFFAMILIES ARE TOGETHER THEREWERE YOUNG KIDS THEY MAY OFTENTRY TO TAKE A TWIG TAKE A ROCKSOMETHING ALONG THOSE LINES.YOU SAY LEAVE IT.

ABSOLUTELYESPECIALLY IN NATIONAL PARKS,IT'S ACTUALLY ILLEGAL TO TAKETHINGS YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TOTAKE A ROCKET OTHER YOU KNOWANYTHING BUT YOU REALLY WANTTO KEEP NATURE AS NATURE ANDONE OF THE THINGS THAT WE DOSEE A LOT OF THOSE KARENSTACKS SO YOU MIGHT COMEACROSS A GREAT GLACIERS FREEFIELD AND FIND ALLHERE IN STACKS ONE REALLYWANT THOSE ROCKS AT THEBLEACHER DISTRIBUTED TO BETHERE.

THE WAY THEY'RESUPPOSED TO BE IN NET INNATURE AND ALLOW OTHER PEOPLETO SEE IT THAT WAY IN ITSNATURAL ENVIRONMENT AND WHILEYOU SAY THAT YOU SHOULD LEAVEIT NOW IF YOU BRING SOMETHINGNO MATTER WHAT IT IS TAKE ITWITH YOU.OH MY GOSH, YES, THIS IS ABIG ONE AND IT'S GOING TO BEREALLY IMPORTANT THIS WEEKENDWERE REALLY IMPACTING A LOT OFVISITORS ON EVERYTHING TRASHHAS TO GO OUT WASTE HUMANWASTE AND EVEN PET WASTE.THERE'S NOTHING WORSE THANHIKING ON THE TRAIL AND YOUMILLION OF THOSE LITTLE DOGGYBAGS.

YEAH, IF YOU DON'T WANTTO HIKE IT OUT BRING THESHUTTLE AND BURY IT.

BUT DON'TLEAVE IT FOR SOMEBODY ELSE TOFIND.YOU REMEMBER PEOPLE THINKYOU KNOW BANANA PEELS ALL THATSTUFF IS BIODEGRADABLE KNOW IMEAN TAKE IT WITH YOU TAKE ITBACK TO WHERE IT BELONGSMINIMIZING CAMPFIRE IMPACTSHOW POINT IS THAT SPECIAL TIMETHE HOT TEMPERATURES.OH MY GOSH ABSOLUTELY WEARE IN HIGH FIRE SEASON RIGHTNOW SO FIRST OF ALL KNOW THERESTRICTIONS IF YOU IF YOU'REIN AN AREA WHERE YOU CAN'THAVE A FIRE DON'T DO IT.

ANDTHEN USED THE PRINCIPLES ONTHE WEBSITE TO TALK ABOUT HOWTO BUILD A PROPER FIRE ALL OFTHOSE AND THE BIGGEST ONE ISDON'T BRING WOULD FROM ANOTHERAREA AND BIRD BECAUSE OF THEBUG ISSUE YOU WANT TO MAKESURE YOU'RE USING WHAT THAT INTHAT AREA THAT YOU'RE IN.AND AS WE WRAP UP HERE I DOWANT TO MENTION YOU WANT TO BECONSIDERATE TO OTHER VISITORS,MULTIPLE PEOPLE THEY'RE GOINGTO BE USING THAT SPACE ANDALSO RESPECT THE WILDLIFE IT'STHEIR HOME WHERE KIND OFINTRUDING IN THEIR PROPERTY INMY OPINION SO RESPECTWILDLIFE.AND YOU HAD MENTIONED THEBANANA PEELS YOU KNOW ONLYBEHIND FOOD THAT YOU THINK ARETHEY MIGHT ELI APPLE CORPS ANDTHINGS LIKE THAT BECAUSETHAT'S NOT IN THEIR DIET ANDTHAT CAN ACTUALLY MAKE THEMSICK SO JUST BECAUSE IT ISBIODEGRADABLE DOESN'T MEAN YOUSHOULD LEAVE IT IMPORTANT ALLRIGHT IF YOU WANT TO FIND OUTMORE WHAT CAN YOU DO.

YOU NEEDTO TEST 3, 3, 7, 7, 7, OR TEXTOUT AND TEACH AT 3, 3, 7, 7,7, YOU CAN ALWAYS FIND US ONKEPT ASKED OUT ON A DOT COM ORGIVE THE OFFICER CALLED FORHELP RIGHT HAPPY TO HELP YOUNAVIGATE AND YOU CAN'T SAYTHAT THE WEEKEND AS WELL.PERFECT AND KELLY FROMCALIFORNIA, THANKS SO MUCH FORJOINING US AND GIVING US THOSETIPS, SUPER USEFUL.

USEFUL FORTHIS GUY RIGHT HERE BECAUSEYOU PLAY NOW GO CAMPING SOON,I MEAN I'M NOT A HUGE CAMPERLIKE TO HIKE, BUT YOU KNOW THELAST YEAR DIDN'T YOU GO.

YEAH,A COUPLE TIMES AND IT'S FUN