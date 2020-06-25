Global  

Driver Charged In Southwest Side Hit-And-Run That Killed 13-Year-Old Boy
Driver Charged In Southwest Side Hit-And-Run That Killed 13-Year-Old Boy

Driver Charged In Southwest Side Hit-And-Run That Killed 13-Year-Old Boy

Charges have been filed against the driver accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy riding his bike on the Southwest Side as his family mourns.

CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

