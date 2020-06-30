Health Officials Warn Of Dangers Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations
The holiday weekend could have a huge impact on coronavirus cases in Sacramento, according to the county health director.
Board of Health at odds with other officials over town's July 4 celebrationThe Board of Health in a small Massachusetts town is at odds with the Select Board over the decision to hold an Independence Day celebration.