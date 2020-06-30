Global  

Health Officials Warn Of Dangers Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:09s
The holiday weekend could have a huge impact on coronavirus cases in Sacramento, according to the county health director.

