Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Sanjana Sanghi grilled for 7 hrs
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Sanjana Sanghi grilled for 7 hrs

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Sanjana Sanghi grilled for 7 hrs

Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", the actor's last film which is slated for a digital release on July 24.

