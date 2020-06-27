Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Sanjana Sanghi grilled for 7 hrs
Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", the actor's last film which is slated for a digital release on July 24.
Sanjana Sanghi enquired by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death caseActor Sanjana Sanghi was questioned at Bandra Police Station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Sushant's yet to release film 'Dil Bechara'...
