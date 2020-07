Raab accuses China of ‘clear and serious violation’ of treaty over Hong Kong law Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 49 seconds ago Raab accuses China of ‘clear and serious violation’ of treaty over Hong Kong law Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said national security legislation published by China constitutes a “clear violation” of the autonomy of Hong Kong and is a “clear and serious violation” of the joint declaration – the treaty between the UK and China. 0

