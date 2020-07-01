Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctors' Day: Request citizens to follow safety measures for COVID, says Apollo medical director
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Doctors' Day: Request citizens to follow safety measures for COVID, says Apollo medical director

Doctors' Day: Request citizens to follow safety measures for COVID, says Apollo medical director

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director of the Apollo Hospitals Group on Doctors' Day urged citizens to follow safety measures to aid doctors in fight against COVID-19.

"This COVID-19 has taught all of us that we need to unite and follow all the guidelines to achieve victory.

Doctors are working hard amid this tenure, they spend 6-7 hours in PPE kits, this is not at all easy.

A pressure has been there in last 180 days on health care workers.

As a medical community, we request citizens to follow safety measures amid this pandemic to help doctors," said Dr Anupam Sibal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

ICMR: Scientists suggest COVID-19 might have airborne transmission with microdroplets [Video]

ICMR: Scientists suggest COVID-19 might have airborne transmission with microdroplets

Indian Council of Medical Research, DG Balram Bhargava informed that there might be a possibility that COVID-19 might have some airborne transmission. He said, "COVID-19 is a droplet infection. There has been hypothesis and suggestions by several scientists that there may be some airborne transmission with microdroplets, less than 5 microns in size. What remains important is physical distancing and use of masks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

India's Covid fatality rate 2.6%, it's coming down rapidly: Health ministry

 As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10..
IndiaTimes

West Point Class of 2024 arrives on campus amid coronavirus concerns, with COVID-19 cases

 New cadets arrive at West Point in waves for a different Reception Day, one spread over three days. And four new cadets tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

COVID has made living with Parkinson's more difficult, increased symptoms, survey finds

 For those with Parkinson's and COVID, "Everything worsened," a study conducted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research found.
USATODAY.com

National Doctors' Day National Doctors' Day National Day to Appreciate Physicians

Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain [Video]

Watch: Clash breaks out between police, doctors over 'non-treatment' of cop in Ujjain

A clash broke out between police and doctors over the alleged treatment of police personnel issue. The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 01. The whole incident captured on CCTV. Clash erupted at the time when nation is celebrating 'National Doctor's Day'. "A police constable verbally abused and beat me up when I asked him to visit the OPD. It is unfortunate this happened on Doctor's Day today." Dr Amit Patidar of Ujjain District Hospital said."Probe underway, appropriate action to be taken," a police official said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Chain of Indian private hospitals


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Bodies of COVID patients removed from Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital after video went viral [Video]

Bodies of COVID patients removed from Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital after video went viral

Bodies of COVID-19 patients were shifted from the same room of other patients at Patna's NMCH, after a video went viral. Mani Kumar, the maker of video said, "The dead bodies were not being removed. I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
A Day at the Races movie (1937) - Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx [Video]

A Day at the Races movie (1937) - Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx

A Day at the Races movie trailer (1937) - Plot synopsis: The Marx Brothers skewer medicine and bring home a racetrack winner in the hilarious A Day at the Races. In his favorite role, Groucho is Dr...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published