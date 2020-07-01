Doctors' Day: Request citizens to follow safety measures for COVID, says Apollo medical director

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director of the Apollo Hospitals Group on Doctors' Day urged citizens to follow safety measures to aid doctors in fight against COVID-19.

"This COVID-19 has taught all of us that we need to unite and follow all the guidelines to achieve victory.

Doctors are working hard amid this tenure, they spend 6-7 hours in PPE kits, this is not at all easy.

A pressure has been there in last 180 days on health care workers.

As a medical community, we request citizens to follow safety measures amid this pandemic to help doctors," said Dr Anupam Sibal.