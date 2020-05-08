TAX DEADLINE JULY 15TH

Federal and state reture due or file an extension by that date now if you think you're going to owe any money.

The july fifteenth deadline is when you want to take in as much as possible because that'll reduce any penalties and interest that you're going to have to pay even if you extend for on july fifteenth and you end up filing your return by october fifteenth- paying in.

Next week arms are in two weeks is going to help reduce balances so it'll leave yet some of the pain of having to pay the government interest on your open balances.

Now also due july fifteenth is if you have not filed eight twenty sixteen tax return and are expecting a refund that is the last chance you have to file thereef of father returning to get a refund the irs estimates that it has one point five billion dollars.

From twenty sixteen for people who have yet to file a return and should actually receive a refi.

So if that's you get in there before.

The actual live fifteenth deadline in interest or foreign account had louisiana- taxpayer access point as a part of the louisiana department of revenue's website and pay your taxes directly to the irs.

And louisiana.

But let's just listen passed in the senate to extend the ppp deadline to august eight.

And it's just needs to be signed by the house and president trump- to make it official and they're still a hundred and thirty billion dollars that can go towards ppp loans for business owners so if your schedule c.

You'll need to have your- twenty nineteen.

Schedule c.

Prepared so if you haven't filed your taxes yet make sure you're at least trying to gather that information make sure as a business your current- with your registration on the secretary of state if you're incorporated or