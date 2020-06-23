HamCo. sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight week
There are 912 new cases of COVID-19 since June 24, and hospitalizations have double since June 11.
HamCo. sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic beganSince last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic beganSince last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drugFrom the national capital witnessing its worst one-day increase in cases, to Patanjali's self-professed Covid drug coming under the government's scanner - here are the top ten news updates on the..