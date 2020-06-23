HamCo. sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight week

HamCo. sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began



Since last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:02 Published 1 week ago

Hamilton County sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began



Since last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago