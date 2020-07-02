Global  

Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track - "I was glad to get back in the cockpit after a break that was even longer than the usual winter one.

I was also very pleased to see all the guys from the team at last.

It was great to once again get those feelings from a car and to do so at such a spectacular track.

I really think Mugello deserves to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

I hadn’t driven it for eight years, so it took a few laps for me to get used to the track and then I really enjoyed myself.”

