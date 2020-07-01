|
End institutional racism, says Prince Harry
End institutional racism, says Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry apologized for society's "endemic" racism during a virtual ceremony for the memorial award named after his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
