Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

End institutional racism, says Prince Harry
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published
End institutional racism, says Prince Harry

End institutional racism, says Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry apologized for society's "endemic" racism during a virtual ceremony for the memorial award named after his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Princess Diana would have 'fought' to end racism, Harry claims

Princess Diana would have 'fought' to end racism, Harry claims Prince Harry has claimed his mother, the late Princess Diana, would be "fighting" alongside people of...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Prince Harry Apologizes For Not Doing ‘Enough’ To End ‘Institutional Racism’

Here's what he said
Daily Caller - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry: Princess Diana would be fighting to end racism [Video]

Prince Harry: Princess Diana would be fighting to end racism

Prince Harry has claimed his mother, the late Princess Diana, would be "fighting" alongside people of colour to end "institutional racism".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published