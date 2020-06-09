Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labor Department Says Unemployment Rate Fell To 11.1% In June
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Labor Department Says Unemployment Rate Fell To 11.1% In June
The U.S. continues to add jobs as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Economists expect the US added 3 million jobs and that the unemployment rate declined in June. Here's what to watch in Thursday's report.

· The June nonfarm payrolls report will be released Thursday, July 2, from the Labor...
Business Insider - Published

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip Much Less Than Expected

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment...
RTTNews - Published

Alabama activates extended unemployment insurance

Alabama’s weekly insured unemployment rate has activated prolonged benefits. The Alabama Department...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Over 46,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of June 15, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Over 46,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of June 15, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 46,005 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 15 in Illinois, according to the DOL's weekly claims report released Thursday. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:16Published
The future of investment in Western New York [Video]

The future of investment in Western New York

When it comes to jobs and COVID-19, numbers show both New York State and the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metropolitan area are slowly recovering. Recently released statistics from the New York Department of..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:10Published
Job Recovery [Video]

Job Recovery

The Labor Department announced on June 5 that 2.5 million Americans were hired in the month of May as the economy seems to rebound, and unemployment rates start to decline.

Credit: KHSLPublished