A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th concert in Austin.

The musician, who is known for his hit 'Ice Ice Baby', announces that he will be holding a show at...

Rapper Vanilla Ice is set to perform at a 2,500 capacity concert in Texas on Friday despite a recent...