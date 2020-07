President's approval rating drops as election heats up

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden taking aim at each other over the state of current affairs.

With a little over four months until the election, the race for the White House heating up.

I THINK THAT ATSOME POINT THAT'S JUST GOING TOSORT OFJUST DISAPPEAR.

I HOPE.THE PRESIDENT ALSO FACINGGROWING BACKLASH FORREFUSING TO WEAR A MASK?

BUT NOWINSISTINGI'M ALL FOR MASKS, I THINK MASKSAREGOOD.

IF I WERE IN A GROUP OFPEOPLE, AND I WAS CLOSE-REPORTER:YOU WOULD WEAR ONE?TRUMP:OH I WOULD, I WOULD I HAVE, IMEAN PEOPLE HAVE SEEN ME WEARINGONE.AND ON THE FOREIGN POLICYFRONT-THE WHITE HOUSE GRAPPLINGWITH NEW REPORTS THAT ACCUSE THEKREMLIN OFPAYING TALIBAN FIGHTERS TO KILLU.S. TROOPS IN AFGHANISTAN.TRUMP INSISTING THE INTELLIGENCEPEOPLE DIDN'T BELIVE ITHAPPENED, AND SAYING THIS:POTUS: I THINK IT'S A HOAX.HIS 2020 OPPONENT BLASTING THEPRESIDENT FORNOT TAKING ACTION SOONER--BOTHWITH REGARDS TORUSSIA?IF HE WAS BRIEFED AND NOTHINGWASDONE ABOUT THIS, THAT'S ADERELICTION OF DUTY.AND WHEN IT COMES TO THEPANDEMIC."DONALD TRUMP IS IN RETREAT.THIS-- AS A NEW POLITICO/MORNING CONSULT POLLFINDING TRUMP'S APPROVAL RATINGHAS DROPPED TO 39 PERCENT..WITH 59 PERCENT OF VOTERSDISSAPROVING OF THE PRESIDENT.THE TRUMP TEAM BELIEVES THEYHAVEN'T BEGUN TO DEFINE JOEBIDEN AND THEY THINK BIDEN'SNUMBERS WILL GODOWN AND TRUMP'S NUMBERS WILL GOUP, BUT HE IS OPERATING FROM AMASSIVE,ENORMOUS HOLE.FUNDRAISING NUMBERS REFLECTINGTHAT TREND AS WELL..WITH BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS RAISINGMORE THAN TRUMP ANDTHE REPUBLICAN PARTY IN THELATEST ROUND OF NUMBERS.FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE-- MOUNT RUSHMORE WILLHOST A FIREWORKS SHOW.IT'S SOMETHING PRESIDENT TRUMPHAS BEEN PUSHING TOREVIVE.THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE BANNEDFIREWORKS IN