Fourth of July fireworks show in Gulfport
Video Credit: WXXVDT2
Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different this year.

However, the show will go on in Gulfport.

- 4th of july celebrations will - look a little different this- year, however the show will go- on in gulfport.

- originally, the fireworks show- was going to be canceled this - weekend due to the impact - covid-19 had on the city's- budget.

- however, thanks to hancock- whitney, bancorp south, - utility partners, and 'b-x-s- insurance', this tradition will- continue at jones park.

- - - - you are encouraged to bring - blankets and chairs to- check out the show, but the mos- important thing is taking - the neccessary safety measures- in order to have a good time.

- - "if they do decide to come out,- just social - distance and stay within your - own particular unit...wear the- masks..

You know, - the same protocols the cdc has- put out encouraging people to - enjoy themselves but- - - - also to be safe."

- the fireworks show starts at- 8:45 pm on saturday.- the best viewing spots will be- jones park, gulfport marina - and the beach.- it would be wise to arrive 60 t- 90 minutes before the show- starts- to get a good spot.



