Elections During Coronavirus Pandemic

For the upcoming run-off election, all 72 polling locations in Madison County have plans to use masks, sanitizer, and a new setup to ensure voters stay 6 feet apart.

Today the madison county probate judge says his office is gearing up for the run-off election between jeff sessions and tommy tuberville in just under two weeks.

The state moved the election from march 31st to july 14th because of coronavirus concerns.

He told me after some added training - his office and poll workers feel ready.

Frank barger, madison county probate judge,"most of our training for this election was about ppe personal protective equipment and social distancing to make sure we do the best job that we can."

He said they heard concerns from poll workers early on about coronavirus and the upcoming election.

Frank barger, madison county probate judge,"having safety protocol and appropriate measures in place, they wanted to sure that was in place before they agreed to work."

He explained about 700 of them will be working on july 14th.

He added many are concerned about the virus because of their age.

Frank barger, madison county probate judge,"the great majority of our workers are retired.

They are older individuals but they're very dedicated to this process.

This process is important to them and many of them have served for many years."

He's asking voters to wear a mask..

Frank barger, madison county probate judge, "please wear a mask on election day.

It's not something we can enforce, but we certainly hope you will take into account the at- risk folks you will be voting along side and election workers.

It's just critical we do all we can to vote safely."

And said the poll workers will do what they can to keep everyone safe.

Frank barger, madison county probate judge,"we will have every door there will be an election worker to ensure that 6 feet is maintained, ensure hand santizer is available, ensure voters have a mask and if they don't we will provide one for