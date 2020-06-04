Runoff voters hit the polls amid coronavirus pandemic

The spread.

Voters are heading to the polls for the alabama primary runoff - despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Former attorney general jeff sessions is facing off against former auburn football coach tommy tubberville for the chance at the u-s senate seat currently held by democrat doug jones.

There are other local races happening as well.

Two madison county commission spots are up for grabs.

People can also vote for a morgan county district judge.

In the shoals -- voters are choosing the franklin county revenue commissioner and the lauderdale county schools superintendent.

In sand mountain -- a jackson county commission spot is being decided.

But across north alabama - voters are encouraged to wear masks and bring their own pens as they cast their ballots.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live in madison county after talking to local officials about how the runoff is going so far.

Madison county probate judge frank barger told me that today's turn out is low - which is something he expects from run off elections.

But - he says this this one has been specifically lower most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says things have been running smoothly all day other than some slight hiccups like a machine jamming.

But barger says that's common with any election.

I've been here for and have seen people have been coming in and out with little to no wait time.

