Watch: Indian Air Force develops locust control system for Mi-17 helicopters

Indian Air Force has modified two Mi-17 helicopters to spray pesticide to deal with locust attack.

It developed a pesticide spraying tool - the Airborne Locust Control System.

The Chandigarh Base Repair Depot indigenously designed and developed the ALCS.

It can help in spraying pesticides over 750 hectares of land in one mission.

