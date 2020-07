'Covid situation under control but can't be complacent': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Covid situation in the capital has improved.

He said that while predictions were made that Delhi would have about 1 lakh cases by June end, at the moment Delhi only has 26,000 active cases.

Kejriwal also said that the number of daily cases have also come down by about half in the last week.

The Delhi CM warned that people should not become complacent and continue to follow guidelines.

