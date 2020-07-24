Global  
 

COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 27, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID situation in Delhi.

He said, "There is improvement in COVID situation in Delhi.

The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad.

Today, the recovery rate in Delhi is 88%, only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died.

There is a decline in the number of deaths."

Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate at 88 per cent; only 9 per cent still infected: Arvind Kejriwal

 Kejriwal also said that a sharp decline had been noticed in the COVID related deaths in Delhi and there was also a slump in the number of new positive cases..
DNA

