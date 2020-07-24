COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal

|
Nityanand Rai remembers bravery of Indian Army during 1959 Indo-China war on 82nd Raising Day of CRPF
Rajnath Singh holds delegation level talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Delhi
Expose Maharashtra govt's 'failure': JP Nadda to state BJP cadreBJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In..
Covid-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in India, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pcThe case fatality rate (CFR) for Covid-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine..
India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%, amongst lowest in the worldThe Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management..
Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate at 88 per cent; only 9 per cent still infected: Arvind KejriwalKejriwal also said that a sharp decline had been noticed in the COVID related deaths in Delhi and there was also a slump in the number of new positive cases..
Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates 450-bed COVID-19 hospital in Burari
CM Kejriwal inspects Shastri Park flyover construction
