Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry

Coronavirus disease 2019
Centre to send 3-member team to Bihar to review situation as Covid cases surgeWith Bihar witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has decided to send a three-member multi-disciplinary team to the state to review and manage the..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi
Credit: ANI
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Only 0.35% coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health MinistryThe actual caseload of Covid-19 in the country is only 342,756, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday adding that only 1.94 per cent of the..
IndiaTimes
After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White HouseAs per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has..
DNA
Cambodia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases including 2 U.S. diplomatsCambodia on Friday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases including two U.S. diplomats, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 171, according to the..
WorldNews
Intensive care unit
Covid-19 recovery rate 63.33%; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94% in ICU: Health ministryThe Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active Covid-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator..
IndiaTimes
Less than 2% Covid patients in ICUs; recovered cases exceed active ones by over 2.81 lakh: Harsh Vardhan
IndiaTimes
Dharavi
This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi
Credit: ANI
Mumbai
Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities banned till July 31: AirportThe ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities which are Covid-19 hotspots viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended till..
IndiaTimes
Cuttack businessman flaunts his gold mask
Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh
Covid: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India, UP has the highest numberA whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus..
IndiaTimes
1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt
Credit: ANI
Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt
Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue defaced in CoimbatoreA statue of social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was defaced by unknown people who allegedly poured saffron colour on it.
DNA
Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore, complaint filedA complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers in the matter. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot here. Taking to Twitter, DMK..
IndiaTimes
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. As..
IndiaTimes
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour
Credit: ANI
Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'
Credit: ANI
|
