Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published
According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17.

More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to 63.33%.

Close to 23,000 cases has been cured in last 24 hours.

India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million.

The Ministry also informed that there are less than 1% cases on ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs and less than 3% cases on oxygen beds.

8,308 new COVID-19 positive cases and 258 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,733 new cases.

On July 16, 54,207 samples were tested in the state.

4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.

Centre to send 3-member team to Bihar to review situation as Covid cases surge

 With Bihar witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has decided to send a three-member multi-disciplinary team to the state to review and manage the..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi [Video]

COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session on July 17 via video conference. The PM said, "In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries. COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of government and civil society."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Only 0.35% coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health Ministry

 The actual caseload of Covid-19 in the country is only 342,756, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday adding that only 1.94 per cent of the..
IndiaTimes

After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White House

 As per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has..
DNA

Cambodia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases including 2 U.S. diplomats

 Cambodia on Friday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases including two U.S. diplomats, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 171, according to the..
WorldNews

Covid-19 recovery rate 63.33%; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94% in ICU: Health ministry

 The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active Covid-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator..
IndiaTimes

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi [Video]

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi

Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum area and is home to more than 10 lakh people took efforts to contain spread of COVID-19. Dharavi is located in Mumbai and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Dharavi on April 08 but with combined efforts of locals, doctors and state govt, the pandemic got turned. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors said, "Dharavi is a slum area and is overcrowded. We have many cases earlier. Doctors of BMC tied up with local doctors. We did try door-to-door screening but was not possible. But then we screened only symptomatic patients." A local said, "Doctors of Dharavi and BMC have helped the patients a lot and that's the situation here is quite good." Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has only over 290 active coronavirus cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) also tweeted and praised Dharavi for strong focus on community engagement and COVID-19 testing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities banned till July 31: Airport

 The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities which are Covid-19 hotspots viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended till..
IndiaTimes
Cuttack businessman flaunts his gold mask [Video]

Cuttack businessman flaunts his gold mask

As wearing mask in public places becomes a new normal, a businessman from Cuttack got himself gold mask amid COVID-19 outbreak. Alok Mohanty was inspired to wear gold mask after he saw some people in Mumbai flaunting masks made of gold. He got N-95 mask stitched gold plates and wires on it from Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Mohanty said "Around 100 gm of gold has been used to prepare the gold netted mask, which took 22 days to prepare."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India, UP has the highest number

 A whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus..
IndiaTimes
1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt [Video]

1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 17 briefed the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said, in last 24 hours, 1,733 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, which takes the total number of active cases in the state to 16,445. 27,634 people have been discharged or cured in UP while 1,084 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt [Video]

Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on July 17 stated that yesterday, a new mile stone was achieved in COVID testing in the state. He said, 54,207 samples were tested on July 16 in the state, which takes the total number of testing in UP to 13,79,534.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue defaced in Coimbatore

 A statue of social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was defaced by unknown people who allegedly poured saffron colour on it.
DNA

Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore, complaint filed

 A complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers in the matter. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot here. Taking to Twitter, DMK..
IndiaTimes

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956

 The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. As..
IndiaTimes

Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour [Video]

Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour

Downpour led to water-logging in various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people stay to away from the shore. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 pm.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa' [Video]

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

