Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry

According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17.

More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to 63.33%.

Close to 23,000 cases has been cured in last 24 hours.

India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million.

The Ministry also informed that there are less than 1% cases on ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs and less than 3% cases on oxygen beds.

8,308 new COVID-19 positive cases and 258 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,733 new cases.

On July 16, 54,207 samples were tested in the state.

4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.