English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom
China rejects UK's stance on new lawChina has categorically rejected accusations from the United Kingdom government about the national security law for Hong Kong, saying they are unwarranted while..
WorldNews
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur corridor from MondayIslamabad: Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sikh guru Maharaja..
WorldNews
Italy Country in southern Europe
England to stop quarantine for dozens of nationsArrivals to England from Germany and Italy will also no longer need to isolate, ministers confirm.
BBC News
Killing of Indian fishermen: Italy gets jurisdiction over marines but must pay compensationItaly should compensate India for damages incurred by the shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the coast of India in 2012, but India has no..
IndiaTimes
Record $1 Billion of 'ISIS-Made' Amphetamines Seized by Italian Police
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Germany Country in Central Europe
Europe's world view: Germany, EU envoy call for more multilateralism amidst COVID-19 crisisIn a first, German envoy to India Walter Lindner and EU envoy to India Ugo Astuto came together and spoke on Europe's world view for 2020.
DNA
Germany, US block China’s anti-India move at UNSCChina is livid after the US stepped in on Wednesday evening to delay a draft press statement condemning the Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack at the UN..
IndiaTimes
Department for Transport United Kingdom government ministerial department responsible for the English transport network
