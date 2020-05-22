Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany is being lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will exempt a number of countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Foreign and Commonwealth Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom

China rejects UK's stance on new law

 China has categorically rejected accusations from the United Kingdom government about the national security law for Hong Kong, saying they are unwarranted while..
WorldNews

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'

 Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along..
IndiaTimes

Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur corridor from Monday

 Islamabad: Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sikh guru Maharaja..
WorldNews

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

England to stop quarantine for dozens of nations

 Arrivals to England from Germany and Italy will also no longer need to isolate, ministers confirm.
BBC News

Killing of Indian fishermen: Italy gets jurisdiction over marines but must pay compensation

 Italy should compensate India for damages incurred by the shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the coast of India in 2012, but India has no..
IndiaTimes
Record $1 Billion of 'ISIS-Made' Amphetamines Seized by Italian Police [Video]

Record $1 Billion of 'ISIS-Made' Amphetamines Seized by Italian Police

The amount of amphetamines confiscated equates to 84 million pills or 15.4 US tons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Europe's world view: Germany, EU envoy call for more multilateralism amidst COVID-19 crisis

 In a first, German envoy to India Walter Lindner and EU envoy to India Ugo Astuto came together and spoke on Europe's world view for 2020.
DNA

Germany, US block China’s anti-India move at UNSC

 China is livid after the US stepped in on Wednesday evening to delay a draft press statement condemning the Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack at the UN..
IndiaTimes

Department for Transport Department for Transport United Kingdom government ministerial department responsible for the English transport network

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

Evelyn24287876

Evelyn RT @WestmonsterUK: VACATION: English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday. “Whether you are a holidaymaker ready… 8 minutes ago

alewis36

Andy Lewis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @itvnews: English holidaymakers have been given the green light to travel abroad from Saturday. Here are the countries you can travel f… 11 minutes ago

SheffieldStar

The Star, Sheffield Keep updating for all the latest Sheffield news https://t.co/32eZEjmKTA 14 minutes ago

maureen_luggar

Maureen Luggar RT @talkRADIO: English holidaymakers are set to be given the green light to travel abroad as quarantine restrictions are lifted. Grant Shap… 27 minutes ago

SheffieldStar

The Star, Sheffield RT @SarahMarshallJP: There's already plenty on the @SheffieldStar live blog & website this morning, including: 📰English holidaymakers give… 1 hour ago

SarahMarshallJP

Sarah Marshall There's already plenty on the @SheffieldStar live blog & website this morning, including: 📰English holidaymakers g… https://t.co/Jnc1sVQPxq 1 hour ago

Kent_Online

KentOnline England will lift travel restrictions to as many as 75 countries from July 10... https://t.co/XbXZOWxfpl https://t.co/ZEH93Exqoc 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

It is going to be a cloudier day out with a small chance of an afternoon shower. Temperatures are still expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan with a light east to..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:47Published