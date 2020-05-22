English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany is being lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will exempt a number of countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

