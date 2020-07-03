Global  

Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71

Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.

