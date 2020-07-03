Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71
Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 in Mumbai on July 03. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the..
